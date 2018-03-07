LAHORE - The Pakistan National Council of Arts Shakir Ali Museum celebrated 102nd birthday of renowned painter Shakir Ali by organising two book launch ceremonies and a seminar on the artist’s achievements on Tuesday.

Famous artists like Mian Ijaz ul Hassan, Saeed Akhtar, Nayyar Ali Dada, Murtaza Jaffri, Dr Shahida Manzoor and Rahat Naveed Masood participated in the event and highlighted Shakir Ali’s contribution to art and various aspects of his personality. Shakir Ali was an influential modern Pakistani artist and art teacher. He was the principal of the National College of Arts in Lahore. He first joined Mayo School of Art as a lecturer in art in 1954 and after changing the name of Mayo School to (NCA) in 1958 he became its first Pakistani principal in 1962.

Widely known to have inspired cubism among the artists of Lahore, he had a huge following of artists in Pakistan, most of whom were his students including Jamil Naqsh, Bashir Mirza, Ahmed Pervez and others.