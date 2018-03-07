Sarfraz says Quetta capable of making strong comeback

Quetta Gladiators captain is full of confidence and belives in the ability of his players to stage strong comeback in the second half of the Pakistan Super League’s third edition. Quetta Gladiators have been the finalists for the first two seasons of the PSL, but this year the team finds itself in the second-last spot after the first five matches. Sarfraz who leads the team said the real tournaments starts now. “There are plenty more matches to be played and we have enough capable players to make a comeback,” Sarfraz said. The skipper also spoke about the role international players have in the dressing room. –Azhar Khan

Qalandars' Delport leaves for home after family tragedy

Lahore Qalandars’ South African all-rounder Cameron Delport is likely to miss most of his remaining PSL matches after the death of his mother in South Africa. An official of Lahore Qalandars said that Delport’s mother passed away on Monday and the South African cricketer is set to leave for Durban to attend the funeral of his mother. “It is with deep personal regret that I inform you that Cameron Delport’s mother has passed away today. Let us pray for the departed soul and for the bereaved family members,” said the team's COO and manager Sameen Rana. “Cameron will be leaving to Durban for the funeral tomorrow and will not be available for the next game,” he added.–Azhar Khan

Poor finishing the reason behind Qalandars' defeats

Lahore Qalandars spinner Sunil Narine has put the consecutive defeats down to the team’s continuous failure to finish well. The West Indian star shared his thoughts on the team’s woeful performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) so far. “We are not finishing the game as well as we should. We should have done better. But we still have a good team spirit. You never know what may happen next,” the spinner said. Narine admitted it is difficult to make a comeback yet, but said the players are not losing hope. “It’s cricket. You have to win one game and then take it from there.”–Azhar Khan

Nothing unusual in Ibtisam's absence from starting line-up

Peshawar Zalmi head coach M Akram has said that there is nothing to read into leg-spinner Ibtisam Sheikh's recent absence from the team's line-up and that the youngster 'has a very bright future'. Ibtisam, a fresh-faced 19-year-old leggie from Hyderabad, featured in Zalmi's opening three matches, impressing both with his tricky bowling and athletic fielding. "He [Ibtisam] is our kid; we brought him here and we want to groom him," said Akram. "He is an asset for Pakistan. But in franchise cricket you mix and match and go with a combination of youth and experience so you can't use everyone. He is in great hands. Saqlain Mushtaq is regularly working with him. He has a very bright future." Azhar Khan