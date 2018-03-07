LAHORE - The Ajoka Theatre is holding a five-day spring training workshop to teach the upcoming aspiring talent and artists in learning the latest skills involved in presenting the theatre as effective medium of social change.

The workshop began on Tuesday at Ajoka’s Cavalry Ground office and will continue till March 10. Students from various dramatic societies, artists, singers and creative writers will participate in the workshop.

Acclaimed theatre actor and trainer Naseem Abass will lead the workshop, which includes extensive sessions on script writing and acting techniques like theatre games, musical exercises, vocal training, improvisations, dance and movement exercises. During the workshop, veteran artist Naeem Tahir and well-known writer Asghar Nadeem Sayyed will share their expertise and knowledge in important sessions whereas participants will also showcase brief productions based on five day proceedings in the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture on the concluding day.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Mehmood Nadeem said that conducting workshop to guide the amateur artists and new talents have always been a regular feature of Ajoka theatre. Ajoka believes that there is dire need and space for fresh talent in every medium and such workshop will help the youth in gaining confidence and learning the essential techniques like building of character, intricacies of expression, secret of body language and development of the scenes.