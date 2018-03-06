Share:

Rawalpindi-Speakers at a seminar held here on Tuesday stressed the students to train their minds and nurture leadership skills and habits to become successful leaders.

They expressed their views while addressing the motivational seminar, “Train your mind for success and become a successful leader” held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). The seminar was organised by the university’s Institute for Information Technology with an aim to train the students on pathways to leadership through transformation of minds and by incubating the soft skills, the key elements along with education as well as career development. Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Dr Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest while Nauman Khan Azeemi, a businessman, was the guest speaker of the seminar. Deans, directors, faculty members and students also attended the seminar.

Dr Sarwat while addressing on the occasion stressed the need of positive attitude and advised the students to learn from their past experiences by leashing behind all negativities to lead a successful life. He assured to implement the guidelines and charter given by Nauman Khan Azeemi for soft skill and career development of the varsity students and said that such motivational lectures would also be organised in future.

Nauman shared his story of successful failures and said, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.” He stressed students the need to train their minds to be a successful leader and advised them to take action by utilising time wisely in order to pursue goals for a successful life. He said, “Change yourself to change the world and try to fix something which you can instead of fixing the things you cannot.”

Talking on levels of leadership, he emphasised on people development through transferring the skills and knowledge one gains and said, “Brain is the most expensive real estate in the world; the more it is emptied, the more capacity it gains.” He also guided the students on communication skills and highlighted tonality among verbal and body language and said, “It doesn’t matter what you say, but it matters how you say.”

Dr Mubashir Riaz Khan, director Institute for Information Technology, shared his experience on how to manage the team and act as a leader in achieving more success in life. He was of the view that student leadership was of quite importance in building nations as youth were the precious resource of any nation. It is therefore important to engage the youth and help them nurture their leadership skills in order to cultivate successful leaders, he added.

Earlier, Dr Kashif Sattar, organiser of the seminar, briefed about aims and objectives of the seminar. He hoped that the seminar would be an exposure for the students to groom their leadership as well as enhancing their soft skills to own successful life.