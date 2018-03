Lahore: A local trader was looted at gunpoint near Mian Munshi Hospital on Bund Road late Monday. Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a 30-year-old resident of Shahdara, was going home when two dacoits on motorcycle stopped him and snatched Rs25,000, two cell phones, ID card and his bike documents at gunpoint. The victim swiftly approached Shafiqabad Police Station but no FIR was registered till the filing of this report.–Staff Reporter