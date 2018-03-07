SADIQABAD-The drivers adhere to the traffic rules save not only their lives but also of other motorists and pedestrians.

Motorways Police Sector Commander SP Javed Chidhar and DSP Beat-24 Umair Talib stated during a briefing to motorists here the other day.

The officers told the motorists that driving a plateless or black windowpane car was violation of the traffic laws. "Stern action will be taken against those found guilty of the law violation," they warned.

Later, motorway police officials fined people driving plateless and black windowpane vehicles at Roshan Bheet.

PROTEST

People belonging to all walks of life took out a protest rally against hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The rally was organised under the auspices of Pakistan Trade Union Defence Campaign, Anjuman-e-Sahafian and Citizen Forum.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the recent increase in the POL prices by the government.

Addressing the participants, speakers termed hike in the POL prices an unjust decision. "By doing so, the government has added to the public woes," they said and demanded the government withdraw increase in the POL prices immediately.

PTUDC general secretary Rana Qamar Zaman, Newspapers Distributors Association President Akmal Shahid, Rickshaw Union President Nadeem Butt and PPP tehsil general secretary Bashir Somroo spoke on the occasion.

FACILITIES ASSURED

"It is the first and foremost priority of the railway authorities to provide facilities to the passengers." This was stated by Railway Sukkur Division DCO Ibrahim Baloch and ATO Ali Haider during a visit to Sadiqabad Railway Station.

They said that the railway authorities had been working day and night to make rail travel easier and more comfortable.