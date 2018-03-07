LONDON-The UK Asian Film Festival is set to host a special gala presentation of this year’s most anticipated Pakistani film, Cake.

Taking place at Prince Charles Cinema, West End on March 20, a screening of the film will be followed by a Q&A with actors, Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik, Beo Raana Zafar and director Asim Abbasi.

The gala presentation of the film will follow its world premiere at Vue West End on March 13 - the first-ever world premiere of a Pakistani film to be held in London’s iconic home for international film premieres, Leicester Square.

Cake, a co-production between UK and Pakistan, has been generating worldwide buzz since the teaser launch. A truly crossover Pakistani film, Cake is a family drama about love, loss, choices and responsibilities. The story unravels when the ageing patriarch of the Jamali family is taken ill and his eldest daughter and sole caregiver, Zareen, is forced to reconnect with her sister, Zara, on her return from London. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the filmstars Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Adnan Malik, and is produced by Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

Tongues on Fire Ltdare are proud to present their 20th festival, the highlight of their year-round programme of film and arts related events. Following a rebrand and nationwide expansion, the newly-christened UK Asian Film Festival continues to be synonymous with programmes featuring strong, South Asian feminist content. Historically known as Tongues on Fire Asian Woman Film Festival and, more recently, London Asian Film Festival, the festival will run in London, Leicester, Manchester and Edinburgh from 14th - 25th March, now known as UK Asian Film Festival.

Marking 100 years of women gaining the right to vote in the UK, the theme of UK Asian Film Festival 2018 is F-Rated - a specialist rating assigned to films that have been recognised for their progressive representation of women, or those with women behind the camera. The welcome addition of Cake to the programme has been a fitting inclusion, helmed by its strong, female performances by Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Beo Raana Zafar.