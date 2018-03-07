NOORPUR THAL - Tehsil Municipal Committee Chief Officer Raja Zahoor Ahmad along with local bodies' representatives paid a surprise visit to different wards of the city here the other day. He reviewed the ongoing development projects and listened to the problems being faced by the citizens. He took notice of dirtiness in the areas and directed the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness. The TMC chief officer expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on development schemes.

He ordered timely completion of the uplift projects. He expressed optimism that completion of development projects would help mitigate the problems of the citizens