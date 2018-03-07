ISLAMABAD-Former Australian al-rounder and backbone of Quetta Gladiators Shane Watson has said he was feeling highly blessed and privileged to share dressing room with the likes of Sir Viv Richards, Moin Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Kevin Pertersen and others.

Watson expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Tuesday. He said he grew up idolising Sir Viv Richards and it was like dream come true to be able to spend some time and learn under his kind presence. “Frankly speaking, I would have not even thought about such wonderful experience of having cricket gods alongside me. I feel newborn and feel highly proud.”

Watson said he has been asking a lot of questions to Sir Viv and joked that by the time Pakistan Super League third edition ends, Sir Viv would be sick of him for pestering him constantly with questions.

The Australian all-rounder said despite giving some good performances in patches, Gladiators were yet to play good cricket and produce what was the highlight of Gladiators performances.

“Each and every individual is contributing towards the cause of helping team to show excellent results. We are struggling to find rhythm and haven’t been producing results for the last few matches. We are not producing results as a unit but I know and fully realised that this team has all the ingredients to come back strongly in the second half of the PSL. All is not lost yet. We should have played much better cricket but sometimes expectations level is too high and it resulted in few ordinary or unexpected results. But we are bound to click and that too timely. We know there is a lot of competition for places and we can’t afford to let it further slip.”

He said Quetta batsmen needed to bat with more responsibility and hopefully the things will come good for us. Watson also advised his bowlers to execute the plans and bend their backs more and avoid wayward bowling.

“There is no rocket science require to streamline things. We need to be more sharp in the field, should hold catches, not concede too many unwanted runs and ensure fielders are placed at the right spots. I personally believe Gladiators have played very positive and attractive cricket over the course of the PSL and hopefully the team will stage a very strong and highly positive comeback in the next phase of the league. We are all one unit and we need to deliver very soon as further slip ups could spell disaster for the fans and players.”

When this scribe asked about in case Gladiators make it to the play offs and then to semi-final, whether he is willing to travel to Pakistan and help Gladiators move a step closer to the title, Watson replied: “Frankly for the time being, I am fully focused on helping my team to first ensure a place in the play offs. Then comes the next question of whether I would travel or not. Let me tell one thing, when the time comes and Gladiators ensure their place in the semi-finals, only then I will decide. First of all, I need to involve my family as well before making the final decision. Right now, the concentration is to help Gladiators qualify for the play offs. We have good rest and now we all are ready to go and slowly but gradually climb back into top 4,” Watson concluded.