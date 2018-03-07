KASUR-A woman gave birth to a child outside the labour room at Ellahabad Model Rural Health Centre on Tuesday.

The woman's relatives protested against the doctors and the paramedical staff for being negligent to treat her on time. They alleged that the health centre staff had insisted them to get her examined from a private laboratory before child delivery. "Before we could take her to a private lab, her condition deteriorated and she gave birth outside the labour room," they alleged. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the health secretary take notice of the doctors' negligence.

On the other hand, Medical Officer Sughra termed the allegations baseless, saying the patient was suffering from low haemoglobin level. "Therefore, we insisted her attendants to get her examined from the hospital lab, not private one, before child delivery," she maintained. "It was the patient's attendants who tried to take her outside the hospital but was prevented by the hospital staff from doing so. The child was born in labour room. Both, mother and child, are healthy and admitted in the health centre" she added.

TRAFFIC MESS

Illegal parking stand at National Bank Chowk has been causing severe traffic mess. The parking stand, established on the orders of Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman, has reduced the road to a narrow lane. Consequently, motorists remain stuck in traffic jams for hours. The traffic jams make it difficult for pedestrians to pass through. Locals have urged the authorities concerned to relocate the parking stand. When contacted, TMC chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan did not comment on the issue as he was busy chairing a meeting.

MEETING

District Council (DC) Chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan chaired a meeting held at District Council Hall in connection with Clean Village Programme. DC Vice Chairman Sardar Uzair Shoaib and union councils chairmen including Mehr Latif, Liaqat Dogar and Sarwar Dogar attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that each union council would be provided six sanitary workers for cleanliness. The participants pledged to utilise all available resources to make Clean Village Programme a success.