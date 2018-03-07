MIRPURKHAS - A woman along with a newborn died due to alleged negligence of doctors in Civil Hospital on Tuesday. Report said that a woman and her baby were died in the hospital, while heirs held responsible doctors and staff for deaths. Meanwhile, Bakhtawar (30), wife of Abdul Ghafoor, resident of Shah Murad Khoso Village, was died due to inefficiency of doctors in gynaecology ward.

Heirs of the deceased woman held a protest demonstration and demanded action against responsible doctors and staff.

ROBBED

Four armed persons robbed a man of cash and valuables and fled away in the limits of Dilbar Maher police station on Tuesday. Report said that four unknown armed persons intercepted a car at gunpoint from Abdul Ghani Arisar, resident of Umerkot and fled away from the spot. The area police said that no one came to register the report so far.

FIRE

A cotton shop was gutted on Monday night in Khisak Pura market at Sir Syed road.

Report said that fire broke out suddenly that spread in whole shop. Resultantly, whole cotton and other goods burnt to ashes, while fire brigade vehicle arrived and extinguished the fire.