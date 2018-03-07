KARACHI - The Women Development Department (WDD) of Sindh and Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) marked the International Women Day with the women prisoners and children at the Central Prison Karachi here.

Special Assistant to C.M Sindh for WDD Irum Khalid and Chairperson SCSW, Nuzhat Shirin along with MNAs, MPAs of Sindh joined the women prisoners and children to mark the Day, said a statement on Tuesday. Additional Secretary Women Development Abida Lodhi, Director Women Development Ms Mussarat Jabeen, Members SCSW and others were also accompanied them. They were told on this occasion that 135 women prisoners are present in the Jail.

Nuzhat Shirin said that SCSW has established as independent entity under the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Act -2015 for protection of social, economic, political and legal rights of women as provided in the Constitution of Pakistan-1973 and in accordance with International Declarations, Conventions, treaties, covenants and agreement relating to Women, including Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

She said commission will form a strong network with police officers / police station to combat Gender Base Violence (GBV) and First Investigation Report(FIR) will be launched immediately if the case is reported. She also said that Commission will make Women Friendly Desks in all police station in Sindh.

The WDD also provides legal assistance to women prisoners in all the jails of Sindh through legal aid committee, she added. During the visit women prisoners shared their problems and grievances with them.

Irum Khalid and Nuzhat Shirin also distributed gifts & sweets among women prisoners and children.