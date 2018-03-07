KARACHI - Sindh police have decided to rename women police stations as women and children police stations . The decision regarding de-designation of women police stations as women and children police stations in each range or zone of Sindh police and enhancement of police personnel was taken during a meeting on January this year chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Women police stations were established in each range or zone of Sindh, the rising trend of crime against children, it is imperative to establish a dedicated police station for such vulnerable segment of society for providing dedicated reporting and investigative facility. In order to meet the requirement urgently, it was decided during the meeting that as an initial step, women police stations already working at range or zone level may be renamed as women and children police stations with additional staff to cope with the expected magnitude of work, reads a notification issued by AIGP establishment for Sindh IGP Naeem Ahmed Shaikh.

It further reads that the additional staff and investigation in cases against women and children needs to be specialised so it is important to post and retain willing and experienced officials for the sensitive task.

Therefore, for motivation of the police officers and personnel posted at women and children police stations , an incentive of one basic pay of FY-2017-2018 as an additional allowance may be given to them for betterment of the institutional work.

“Foregoing the above, I am directed to request that the proposal regarding staffers’ designation of existing women police stations as women and children police stations with proposed manpower and provision of additional allowance amounting to one basic pay may kindly be moved to the government of Sindh for approval,” it added.

In this regard, all the eight women and children police stations across the province including West Zone Karachi, South Zone Karachi, Hyderabad Range, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Sukkar Range and Larkana Range would have 32 inspectors, 64 sub inspectors, 128 assistant sub-inspectors, 400 head constables and 976 constables.

Each police station would have four inspectors, eight sub-inspectors, 16 ASIs, 50 head constables and 122 constables. It is pertinent to mention here that a total present strength of eight women police stations across the province is two inspectors, eight SI, eight ASI, two head constables and 159 constables.