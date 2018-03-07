MULTAN-Speakers at a World Women Day function pointed out on Tuesday there is alarming increase in violence against women in Pakistan due to non-implementation of laws, saying women need to rise against oppression.

The function was organised by Rohi Development Organisation and a large number of civil society activists participated in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Bushra Naqvi, Zahra Sajjad Zaidi, Dr Farooq Langah and others stressed upon women to raise strong voice for their rights as well as against violence against women. They said that Pakistani woman is a perfect example of exploitation due to the system of oppression. They said that although the laws to protect women's rights existed in the country, women did not get any respite due to non-implementation of laws.

They speakers stressed the need to educate women, saying it would help create a progressive society. "It's only an educated woman who can create a good nation," they added. They were of the opinion that today's woman possesses more awareness and courage as compared to the women in the past but they are in fear due to prevailing extremism in the society. They regretted that from Khyber to Karachi no area is safe for women.

The speakers stressed upon the state institutions to play their role and ensure implementation of laws for the protection of women. They said that on one hand women were oppressed due to ever increasing extremism in the society while on the other hand they were treated like animals. "We need to bring positive changes in our behaviours. We need to promote the culture of thinking," they stressed.

NAB NICK TWO FRAUDSTERS

NAB Multan has arrested accused Ashtar Ali Chaudhry and Malik Muhammad Javed, owners of Master Property Marketing and Subhan City Housing scheme for cheating public at large. Accused persons illegally established housing scheme under the title of Subhan City on Mati Tal Road Multan and started selling plots to general public without having NOC. They collected Rs. 60 Million from public and upon receiving payment from public further sold the land instead of allotting plots to affectees. Accused persons will be produced before Judge Accountability Court Multan tomorrow on 07.03.2018 for physical custody.

Mr Atiqur Rehman, Director General NAB, has said that Multan NAB is strictly following the zero tolerance policy of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Honourable Chairman NAB. He further said that all efforts are being made to root out the corruption and corrupt practices without fear and favor to anyone.