KARACHI - Gunmen shot dead a young man while law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen outlaws including target killers affiliated with MQM London here on Tuesday.

Unknown gunmen shot dead a factory employee in Old Golimar area of Pak Colony police jurisdiction. Police said that the 32 years old Toor Khan, resident of Hasrat Mohani Colony, used to work in Marble Factory was on his way to workplace when gunmen riding on a motorbike targeted him and managed to flee. The victim has been transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

Police said that assailants shot him six times and managed to escape. Police suspect personal enmity was the motive behind the killing while handed over the body to family after autopsy.

Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested four notorious gangsters of Lyari in raids carried out in Kimari, Machar Colony areas. Rangers troops conducted a raids while arrested gangster’s commander Shahid aka Bharm and his three comrades including Aqib Ali, Umair Ali and Tahir Khan alias Shahjee. Ranger’s spokesperson said that the gang is involved in various sort of criminal activities including extortion, kidnapping for ransom, land grabbing, drug paddling and other sort of criminal activities.

Spokesperson said that the kingpin of the gang Shahid was wanted to the police in more than dozen cases registered in different police stations of the metropolis. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons including hand grenades, rifles and narcotics from their possession.

On the other side, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis. Rangers Sindh claimed to have arrested two alleged target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London in raid conducted in Docks area. The accused persons arrested were identified as Alamgir aka Alam and Naveed.

Rangers spokesperson said that the accused were involved in target killings, extortion and attack on media houses. Rangers also carried out a raid in Baldia, Itahad Town while arrested two drug paddlers including Shah Hussain and Aslam Ratu.

The accused persons were involved in drug paddling and also other sort of criminal activities including robberies, street crimes and other anti social activities. Sohrab Goth police arrested two accused persons including Gull Khan and Badshah while recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession. PIB police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Ishaq involved in attacks on law enforcers and other criminal activities.

Steel Town police and Model Colony police arrested some six accused persons while recovered huge quantity of illegal substance Gutka. The accused persons arrested were including Imtaiz Ali, Zubair Ahmed, Amanullah, Sikander, Adam Khan and Abdul Samad.