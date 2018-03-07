LAHORE-Leading luxury designer Zainab Chottani is all set to launch her coveted S/S Luxury Lawn collection titled Paisón de Viajar, (Wanderlust in Spanish) on March 9. Soon to be available internationally and in over 20 cities across Pakistan, the collection will also be available on the brand’s e-store.

The S/S Luxury Lawn collection, Paisón de Viajar chronicles the journey of a globetrotter. Inspired by a diversity of crafts and cultures across the globe, Paisón de Viajar celebrates a medley of colour scape-esque eclectic bold prints from Italian Renaissance heritage, Chinese porcelain art, iznik art, Moroccan architecture, ethnic block printing to the tropical frenzy and fluidity of the Bahamas.

The brand’s consistency in creating value and point of difference for consumers has definitely gone a notch higher by using the world’s finest Supima Cotton, a first in Pakistan. The American grown extra-long staple cotton is inherently softer and finer fabric with deep long-lasting vibrant colours and extraordinarily resilience.

Indeed, Zainab Chottani is renowned for her intricately embellished wedding wear, distinct prêt wear and her signature aesthetic of engaging sophisticated craftsmanship with a unique play on colour, elements all manifest in this luxury lawn collection.