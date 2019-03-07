Share:

Stanley Wolpert, a professor and author of Jinnah of Pakistan, has passed away at the age of 91.

He authored 15 books, including four novels, and was the editor-in-chief of the Encyclopedia of India.

Along with Jinnah of Pakistan, his other publications include Congress and Indian Nationalism: The Pre-independence Phase, Gandhi's Passion: The Life and the Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Shameful Flight: The Last Years of the British Empire in India and Zulfi Bhutto of Pakistan: His Life and Times (1993).

He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 65 years; his sons — Daniel and Adam — and daughters-in-law, Debra and Katy, respectively; and his adored grandchildren Sam, Max, and Sabine.