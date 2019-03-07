Share:

Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi has said on Thursday that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman share the vision for the Muslim Ummah.

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki called on Afridi and the two leaders discussed about the facilities being provided to Pakistani pilgrims and workers in Saudi Arabia.

The Ambassador said that Crown Prince Mohammad's visit to Pakistan had been a major success and it would go a long way in further cementing the bilateral relations between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

"I have been living here for quite a while and let me tell you that I love Pakistan from the core of my heart. The well-being of Pakistan is my own well-being," the Saudi Ambassador added

The Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia who called on the Minister here at the Ministry of Interior. The Minister lauded the role played by Saudi Arabia in diffusing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Entire Pakistani nation is indebted to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his advocacy and support for Pakistan during South Asia's and India's visit.

"The arrival of Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir here today reflects the concerns shared by High Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdel-Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pakistan is indebted to the Saudi leadership for their commitment and dedication towards the regional peace and stability," the Minister said.

The minister also appreciated the extension project of Holy Harem Sharif to facilitate the pilgrims. Interior minister added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's announcement of US$20 billion investment would further strengthen the Pakistan Saudi friendship.

The Saudi Ambassador on the occasion briefed the Interior Minister on the visit of Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir to Pakistan.