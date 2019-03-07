Share:

Interior ministry on Thursday said so far 121 people have been taken into custody during an ongoing action against the proscribed organisations in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has recently initiated a crackdown against banned outfits in line with the decisions made during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in January this year.

“Interior ministry is working closely with the provinces in crackdown against the banned outfits,” the ministry’s spokesperson said.

The spokesman further added that, the provincial governments have took over the control of 182 madaris, 34 schools, five collages , 184 ambulances and eight offices, which were being operated by the proscribed organisations .

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Auqaf department took over the administrative control of 31 schools, 16 madaris and nine hospitals of proscribed organisations .

In a separate action against the banned outfits , , the Islamabad administration also took over control of mosques and madaris that were being operated by banned organisations in Islamabad.