Interior ministry on Thursday said so far 121 people have been taken into custody during an ongoing action against the proscribed
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has recently initiated a crackdown against banned outfits in line with the decisions made during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in January this year.
“Interior ministry is working closely with the provinces in
The spokesman further added
Earlier in the day, the Sindh Auqaf department took over the administrative control of 31 schools, 16 madaris and nine hospitals of proscribed
In a separate action against the banned outfits
Sources privy to the matter