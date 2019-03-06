Share:

RAWALPINDI -Police registered a case against a gang of 8 men for allegedly kidnapping a taxi driver from his house and subjecting him to severe torture over monetary issue, official sources on Wednesday said.

The victim was identified as Ghufran, resident of Ashraf Colony Dhamial. On complaint of the victim, a case was registered against 8 alleged kidnappers with Police Station Saddar Bairooni, they said. Among 8 accused, two were identified as Islam Din and Raja Saqib. Police claimed to have arrested two accused during a raid.

According to sources, Ghufran lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni stating he was present in his house on 27/2/2019 when he heard knock on the door at 2am. He mentioned that he opened the door and saw Islam and Saqib along with six unknown men standing outside the house. He said that the visitors asked him to pay them their money. The complainant told the police that he requested them that he would pay them back the money in April as per agreement inked between the two parties on a stamp paper. However, Saqib, Islam and their accomplices bundled him in a carry van blindfolded and took him to a room where they subjected him to severe torture. Later, the kidnappers freed him in precinct of PS Naseerabad and fled. Police registered case and begun investigation. SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Tariq Masood, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that two accused were held by police. He said that further investigation was underway.