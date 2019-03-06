Share:

Dublin- Police have recovered an 800-year-old decapitated skull that was stolen from a church in Dublin. The ancient head of the crusader was taken from the crypt at St Michan’s Church last month. A guide discovered the head was missing after they went to open the church, which regularly gives tours to the public.

The body of the crusader had been turned over and his head had been taken. The vault in which the mummy was kept in was also badly damaged. Several bodies, including the remains of a 400-year-old nun, had been desecrated. Another skull that was taken over the weekend of 24 February has also been found. A spokesperson for the Irish police said: “The items were recovered as a result of information that came into the possession of the investigating gardai.”

Archbishop of Dublin, Michael Jackson, said he was “shocked that someone would target this ancient burial place and desecrate the remains of those lying within it”. St Michan’s was founded in 1095 and the present structure dates from 1685. There are five long burial vaults beneath the church, containing the mummified remains of a number of important Dubliners.