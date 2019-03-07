Share:

LAHORE - Opposition took the offensive, but left the House without waiting for a response from the Treasury side. It was a rare boycott of the Assembly proceedings staged without any provocation from within.

Boycott of Assembly proceedings is a routine matter in our legislatures. But, ordinarily, the Opposition resorts to this mode of protest when there is some provocation from the official Benches. “Since the government is not allowing the PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his cardiac treatment, we have decided to boycott the Assembly proceedings”.

This was the crux of two brief speeches delivered by two PML-N legislators at the outset of the Wednesday’s sitting.

Former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal took the floor on a point of order and invited Chair’s attention towards deteriorating health of his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif. Quoting Nawaz Sharif’s doctor at a London Hospital, Rana told the House that his doctor wanted him to come to London for treatment.

Law Minister Raja Basharat was about to respond to the point of order but in the meanwhile Khawaja Imran Nazir took the mike to declare that in case of any damage to Nawaz Sharif’s health, the head of the ruling party [Imran Khan] will be responsible for this.

The very next moment, the Opposition walked out of the House leaving the Law Minister in a state of confusion.

“It is not a democratic behaviour, Mr Speaker! Opposition raised a point and then left the House without listening to the government’s stance on it”, the Minister uttered in a huff.

Rejecting the Opposition’s claim on Nawaz Sharif’s treatment, the Minister told the House that government was willing to provide all sort of treatment to the PML-N leader but he was not willing to be treated at any health facility in the public sector.

Energy Minister chided the Opposition, stating that a three-time Prime Minister could not establish even single hospital where he could get treatment for himself.

The Opposition, however, had to pay a heavy price for its boycott of the Assembly proceedings. All its Assembly business on the day’s agenda was ‘killed’ due to absence of the movers.

The Question Hour finished in just 20 minutes or so and the Zero Hour also met the same fate.

Speaker Parvez Elahi disposed off all the adjournment motions submitted by the Opposition members due to their absence.

But the Speaker must be mentally prepared to face a strong reaction from Sheikh Alauddin of the PML-N when he comes to the House next time. The legislator from Kasur is surely not going to forgive him for ruthless killing of his business.

Even when in the government, Alauddin would never allow the Speaker to get away with it. He is perhaps the only legislator in Punjab Assembly who is very touchy about his Assembly business. He would not let it go waste so easily.

Let’s see what he does on his return to the Assembly. After all, he has no dearth of adjournment motions in his arsenal.

Sheikh may bombard the Assembly Secretariat with loads of business [in different forms] as a reaction to what the Speaker did with his adjournment motions on Wednesday. No other legislature in the country perhaps has got such an unforgiving legislator as Sheikh Alauddin.

He guards his Assembly business like a cat protects her newborns.