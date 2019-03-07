Share:

The world recently witnessed Pakistan and India fighting on the front lines in the month of February. The emotions on both sides were like a roller-coaster going up and down.

Pulwama attack on 14th February brought anger among Indians. Indian Prime Minister Modi said, "We will give a befitting reply; our neighbor will not be allowed to destabilize us." Indian celebrity Kangana Ranaut lashed out saying, "Pakistan has not only violated our nation's security, but it has also attacked our dignity by openly threatening and humiliating us. We need to take decisive actions or else our silence will be misunderstood for our cowardice." Indian Celebrity Ajay Devgan said he would not release his new movie Total Dhamaal in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan was busy welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and social media users in Pakistan had happy faces, praising Pakistan’s efforts in bringing an investment worth $20 billion. There was a sense of calmness and Pakistan was ready to support. Pakistani celebrity Shaan Shahid said, "Actually now is the time to come and show the friendship and trust you have on us ..it is a fact that Pakistan has nothing to do with it , remember hate wins elections. We condole the deaths of all the humans who died in this tragedy.. From 1947 till 2019.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that we are ready to talk with India on any issue, including terrorism. After a long time, celebrities, politicians, and social media users from Pakistan were on the same page, offering support and a helping hand to India.

The attack on 26 February at Balakot by Indian Airforce, came with a changed narrative on the Indian side. Indian celebrities: Ajay Devgan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal were seen tweeting #Indianairforce #IndiaStrikesBack #Narendramodi. People were tweeting and commenting sentences like "mess with best die like the rest," “may the force be with the Indian forces.” Emotions changed, and there was a sense of achievement.

There was anger and confusion in Pakistan after Balakot attack. Pakistani General, Asif Ghafoor said that Indian jets crossed LOC, released their payload in low populated areas and went back. Asif Ghafoor also said that there was no loss of life, but Indian foreign minister said there 350 terrorists were killed. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there will be a response.

Emotions changed once again when Pakistan retaliated on 27 February. #SayNoToWar was a new trend on Twitter. Indian Celebrities; Raveena Tandon and Vidya Balan were against the idea of war. Indian minister of external affairs, Sushma Swaraj, said we want to avoid "further escalation of the situation." Social media users, journalists, and celebrities were hoping for better relations.

When news surfaced that Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Pilot, was captured by Pakistani forces, there was a new trend and a changed Indian-Pakistan Emotions. Twitter on the Indian side was trending with #WingCommanderAbhinandan #Abhinandan and “Bring Back Abhinanda." Pakistanis and Indians came together to request governments to release Indian pilot.

In response to this, Prime Minister Imran Khan on 28 February, announced that Indian Pilot would be released on 1st March. Twitter on both sides erupted with praised for Imran Khan and Pakistan's efforts to bring peace in the reason.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28th February, right after Imran khan's offer to release Indian pilot, said that attack on Pakistan was a "Pilot Project," “Now the real one has to be done. Earlier one was a practice.” At the same time, Indian Air vice Marshal said that Indian Mig-21 Bison hit down Pakistan F16 in a dogfight.

After statements from Prime Minister Modi and the Indian army, there was a divided opinion among people on both sides of the border. There was confusion; people on both sides couldn't decide whether the neighbor is good, bad or worse. Maybe we can change narratives with sensible media reporting, dialogue, and tourism opportunities.