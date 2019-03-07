Share:

LONDON - Ajax pulled off one of the most memorable shocks in the history of the Champions League at the Bernabeu, as the Dutch side recorded a 4-1 victory over European champions Real Madrid. The victory saw Ajax progress to last eight of the competition with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Ajax headed into this seemingly daunting clash 2-1 down from the reverse fixture. However, it took the Dutch visitors just eight minutes to level the aggregate scores after Raphael Varane had hit the woodwork for the home side. Dusan Tadic dispossessed Sergio Reguilon before finding Hakim Ziyech, who fired a low effort past Thibaut Courtois. The visitors took the aggregate lead on 18 minutes, with Tadic the architect once again.

The Serbian produced superb skill to beat a number of Los Blancos defenders and found David Neres, who went round Courtois before finding the net. Substitute Gareth Bale came close to levelling the aggregate scores just prior to the break, but the Welshman’s effort at the near-post struck the woodwork.

The tremendous Tadic added a third goal for Ajax with a superb power effort that flew into the top corner of Courtois net just after the hour mark. The goal was only given after VAR delayed the action for an earlier incident in the move.

The home side got a goal back with 20 minutes left on the clock, as Marcos Asensio finished from Reguilon cross. However, the home side’s hopes of a comeback were extinguished just two minutes later, as Danish midfielder Lasse Schone’s free-kick from a tight angle went over the head of Courtois.

The goal completed what was a truly fantastic display by the Dutch side. Despite the win, Eric ten Hag’s side will still be one of the biggest underdogs to progress beyond the last eight of the competition.

Dortmund’s recent poor form continued at the Signal Iduna Park, as Premier League Tottenham recorded a 1-0 win to seal a 4-0 aggregate victory for the team from north London. The home team have now won just once in their last eight matches in all competitions. The home side control possession in the first half. However, they struggled to find a way past the visiting defence. Visiting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was forced to make a superb save from Marco Reus after the forward’s effort took a deflection off Davinson Sanchez.

Tottenham could have then sealed progression with a rare chance on goal. Christian Eriksen played Heung-Min Son through on goal, only for the South Korean international to poke wide under pressure from Marius Wolf. Dortmund then resumed creating chances on goal, as Lloris saved a Julian Weigl header on his goal-line before producing another fine save from a curling Mario Gotze effort. Despite the home side’s dominance, Spurs made the breakthrough just after half time.

Moussa Sissoko found captain Harry Kane and the forward curled home an effort from around 18 yards out to become his clubs record goalscorer in European competition. The home side kept going in spite of the goal, with Christian Pulisic heading over the bar on 75 minutes. Lloris was also called into action again, as he produced a fine save from a low Paco Alcacer effort. The aggregate victory was a comfortable one in the end. However, without the efforts of French international Lloris, it could have been a far tougher night for the visitors.

Results

Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham

(Tottenham advance with Agg 0-4)

Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax

(Ajax a advance with Agg 3-5)