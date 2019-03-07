Share:

LAHORE : The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will complete the process of receiving applications for artists’ health insurance cards by 15th of this month.

Chairing a meeting to streamline the process of scrutiny of applications, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that he would ensure that all deserving artists get the health insurance cards through a transparent process.

He told the meeting that the last date for submission of applications by the deserving artists has been extended by 15th of March.

The Lahore Arts Council has hired the services of Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai, writer, and poet Asghar Nadeem Syed, Film Director Pervaiz Kaleem, DG PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, Cartoonist Javaid Iqbal, Director Arts and Culture Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and senior Journalist Nasir Naqvi to ensure transparency in the scrutiny process.