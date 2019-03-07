Share:

LAHORE : A 17-year-old boy was found hanged at a rented house in Qila Gujjar Singh police precincts on early Wednesday. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Sohail Qaiser, a resident of Okara district. The boy was working as a salesman at a mobile phone shop on Hall Road.

A police official said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied his neck as they entered the one-room rented house. A local resident alerted the police after witnessing the body on Wednesday morning. The police reached the spot within minutes and removed the body. The police were investigating the death.