LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the authorities to set up an advisory council and district committees for the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC).

At the first-ever meeting after some five years on Wednesday, OPC Commissioner Usman Anwar briefed the chief minister about the commission’s performance. The chief minister said pending cases should be disposed of on priority. He said that the matter pertaining to giving allowance to the OPC staff should be sent to the cabinet committee for finance & development.

The chief minister said expatriate Pakistanis were precious asset of the nation. Their role in strengthening the national economy cannot be ignored and the government will extend every possible facility to them. The hard-earned money of the expatriates benefits their families as well as the country and Punjab government will ensure the protection of their legal rights and properties.

The chief minister said overseas Pakistanis act like ambassadors of the country abroad and solving their problems is a priority of the government.

The CM was told that 77 cases of expatriates have been resolved during the tenure of the incumbent government and properties worth Rs340 million have been retrieved.

BRIEFED ABOUT CPWB PERFORMANCE

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab Chairperson Sara Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him of the performance of the bureau.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that efforts made by the bureau for destitute children are praiseworthy and Punjab government will provide complete support to it. It is a great misfortune that such children are forced to beg. The begging children will be handed over to the CPWB during the campaign against the beggary. Such children will be fully taken care of and education and training will be provided to them to make them a useful citizen of the society, he added.

The chief minister directed the chairperson to visit different districts to run an awareness campaign about the steps taken for the welfare of the hapless children. Adoption of different steps for securing the bright future of the deprived children is a priority agenda of the Punjab government and all resources are being utilized n this regard.

He said that CPWB will be made an effective institution for providing a better future to the abandoned children. The PTI government is striving hard for the betterment and growth of abandoned children through education and training and the bureau is working marvelously under Sara Ahmad, he added.

Sara Ahmad said that every effort will be made to make CPWB as the best institution and she will work with commitment and zeal to fulfill the responsibility of rehabilitation of abandoned children.