Islamabad - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and Chief of Defence Staff of Federal Republic of Germany General Eberhard Zorn called separately on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.

Director General ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said “Matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral cooperation and current situation between Pakistan and India discussed” during Chinese dignitary’s meeting the Army Chief.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability, the statement added.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff of Federal Republic of Germany General Eberhard Zorn has appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary expressed these views during an interaction with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

ISPR directorate in a statement said matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation particularly standoff between India and Pakistan were discussed.

It said the visiting dignitary also made mention of Pakistan’s services in UN peacekeeping and expressed desire to enhance bilateral relations.

On arrival at GHQ, the Chief of Defence Staff laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

According to defence analysts, the meeting assumes greater significance in the backdrop of heightened tension between Pakistan and India following the Indian aggression against Pakistan last week and New Delhi’s continued belligerence.

Monitoring Desk adds: Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said the crisis between Pakistan and India may be easing but the threat of war is still there.

In an interview with CNN, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan only responded to the Indian aggression, adding that it depends on India what step it will take to reduce the tensions.

Asif Ghafoor urged the international community to assist Pakistan in the country’s fight against terrorism instead of levelling allegations alone. “For sure,” the DG ISPR responded. “Anybody who operates from Pakistan [against other countries] is ... we feel that it is not in the interest of Pakistan. Instead of blaming Pakistan, the world should assist Pakistan, facilitate Pakistan in getting rid of such organisations.”

He also denied that Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) had made any claim about the attack “from within Pakistan”. “Jaish-e-Muhammad does not [formally] exist in Pakistan,” he insisted. “It has been proscribed by the United Nations [as well as] by Pakistan.”

Perhaps preempting criticism on the timing of Pakistan’s new crackdown against extremist groups, the DG ISPR said Pakistan was not taking these measures “under anyone’s pressure”.

When asked about the recent standoff between Islamabad and New Delhi — which had resulted from India’s violation of Pakistani airspace last week — Ghafoor said: “The ball is in the Indian court. Should they decide to escalate [tensions] more, the situation will go bad.”

He admitted that both countries had come “close to war” following India’s act of aggression in dropping bombs on Balakot. The next day, Pakistan had responded by striking “non-military targets” across the border. Two Indian jets, which violated Pakistan’s airspace after the Air Force’s strikes, were shot down and an Indian pilot was captured. Pakistan released the Indian pilot two days later as a “gesture of peace”.

When asked if the pilot’s release had “helped ease tensions” between the nuclear-armed neighbours, the DG ISPR said that it was “up to India whether they take that peace gesture and move forward towards de-escalation or continue with their agenda that they have”.

He added that both countries had increased the number of troops posted along the Line of Control (LoC) as the situation there remained tense.

In order to understand why the Pulwama attack took place, the DG ISPR advised India to introspect instead of “looking towards framed allegations”. “The answer to this question [of why the Pulwama attack took place] lies in the United Nations Human Rights Commission’s report [on Kashmir].”

The report, which the UN said was the first-of-its-kind for Kashmir, was released last year and highlighted “chronic impunity for violations committed by [Indian] security forces”. “When you suppress a population to the extent that they are being killed, raped, being shot with pellet guns, there is a natural reaction,” Maj Gen Ghafoor said.

He said that it was pertinent to “move towards Kashmir resolution” as it was the “flash point” for regional stability. He also rubbished India’s claims of having targeted a JeM establishment in Balakot which resulted in the killing of “a very large number of militants”, saying “not a single brick was harmed and no bodies were found”.

“Indian claims are false,” he stated and pointed out that Indian officials themselves have admitted that they cannot determine the number of casualties inflicted.

India signals military action over for now

Underlining that military action is over for now, India Tuesday said it had reached out to all UN Security Council members for the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar with excerpts from a dossier linking Jaish to the Pulwama attack.

While the entire dossier was handed over to Islamabad last week, as sought by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, key excerpts of the dossier have now been given to Indian envoys across the world so that they can share it with foreign governments.

According to Indian Express, sources made it clear that though the military action is over for now, in case of another militant strike, “all options will be on the table”. The military action, the sources said, demonstrated the “capacity and will” to hit the terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, and Delhi is now asking international interlocutors to pressure Pakistan to act.

China has single-handedly blocked the listing of Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist” at the UNSC Resolution 1267 sanctions committee for the last 10 years. At least three attempts in the last decade — in 2009, 2016 and 2017 — have been blocked by Beijing at Islamabad’s behest.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj went to China after the Balakot air strike, and her interactions with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi were “positive” and “cordial”.