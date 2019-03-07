Share:

Islamabad - The visiting Vice Foreign Minister of China Kong Xuanyou has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability. Kong Xuanyou stated this during a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Wednesday.

Director General of Inter Services Public relations (ISPR) Major Genral Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said that matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral cooperation and current situation between Pakistan and India were discussed at the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability. The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister yesterday concluded his two-day visit to Pakistan.

During his visit, he also called on Pakistan leadership including the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. He also held talks with the Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both Pakistan and China reaffirmed their time-tested and all weather strategic cooperative partnership. Pakistan thanked China for its steadfast support. Vice Foreign Minister was briefed on Pakistan’s efforts to resolve all issues with India through dialogue.

Vice Foreign Minister Kong underscored that Pakistan and China are close friends and partners. He reiterated China’s support to Pakistan for peace and stability in the region. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s measures against terrorism.