Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuany in his meetings with Pakistan's civil and military leadership has reaffirmed Beijing's all out support to Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

He expressed these resolve during his interaction with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Kong Xuany expressed the commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination at all levels.

During these meetings, Pakistan thanked China for its steadfast support and briefed Kong Xuany on Pakistan's efforts to resolve all issues with India through dialogue.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan and China are close friends and reiterated China's support to Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.