Share:

ISLAMABAD : HSS Group Wednesday expressed its commitment to allocate $2 billion in partnership with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co Ltd (XCMG) of China for building the five million homes project of the prime minister.

This commitment was expressed by a delegation headed by XCMG General Manager Dr Hanson Liu and HSS Facility Management Chairman Syed Saman Hashemi, which called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

HSS Group is a global partner of XCMG and other major Chinese companies. XCMG is China’s nimber one leading total solution provider for global construction industry equipment and machinery. XCMG also expressed its willingness to set up a heavy equipment manufacturing plant/assembly-line in Pakistan. The PM was apprised that XCMG with its expertise of constructing high-rise buildings and housing units wanted to partner in five million housing programme.

He highlighted the steps taken by the government to provide maximum facilitation to investors.

The prime minister said providing conducive and business friendly environment to investors was top priority of the government.