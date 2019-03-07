Share:

Distribution of compensation cheques among people of North Waziristan district, whose houses were damaged in terrorist acts, is in progress.

According to Administration of North Waziristan district, cheques of more than one point two billion rupees are being distributed among more than four thousand affected people.

Those people whose houses were completely destroyed are being given four hundred thousand rupees each while the owners of partially damaged houses are being given one hundred and sixty thousand rupees each.

The distribution of cheques will be completed by 14th of this month.