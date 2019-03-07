Share:

JS Bank accredited by GCF

LAHORE (PR): JS Bank has become Pakistan’s first financial institution to have been accredited by the GCF, the world’s largest climate fund. The Fund aims to provide facilities to private sector corporations in emerging economies for limiting or reducing GHG emissions through investments in low-emission and climate-resilient programs. As an accredited entity, JS Bank will be able to apply for funding of up to USD 250 million per project. Currently, the Fund has 102 active projects worldwide and has a pledged total of USD 10.3 billion. JS Bank can also mobilize additional funds from private sector investors to support action on climate change. In addition to opening new paths of local and international funding, the Bank can partner in contributions to climate adaptation and mitigation financing in Pakistan. This approval was based on JS Bank meeting GCF’s stringent criteria including fiduciary standards, environmental and social safeguards and specialized capacities in driving climate action.

As per the Global Climate Risk Index 2018, Pakistan is the seventh most vulnerable country facing long-term climate risk. Hence, there is an urgent need to embark upon multiple initiatives to mitigate the impact of climate change. With presence in 172 cities in Pakistan, JS Bank has a strong commitment to sustainable development and will continue working with customers, clients, businesses and the government to respond to the challenges posed by climate change.

The Bank has a demonstrated record of undertaking environmental and social initiatives in the areas of clean energy, energy efficiency, transport and infrastructure.

KKMBL pre-tax profit soars by 40pc

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) posted its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 in Islamabad. With a marked improvement in performance, KMBL maintained its upward growth momentum in year 2018. The bank announced a pre-tax profit of Rs 3.5 billion, one of the highest reported profits in the industry, and up by 40%against last year’s pre-tax profit of Rs 2.5 billion. This rise can be attributed to growth in balance sheet supported by continued increase in KMBL’s lending portfolio which went up by 34% from last year. Portfolio quality indicators remain stable and the bank is well capitalized with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.9%. Building on its strong performance over the past five years, the Bank has not only maintained but elevated its position in the microfinance sector.

KMBL is actively expanding into new urban and rural markets effectively targeting its potential client segment and with 197 locations the Bank has one of the largest networks across the country. It enjoys a market leadership position with the highest number of clients, loan portfolio, deposits, asset base and profitability amongst the microfinance banks. Agriculture sector remains the mainstay of lending portfolio of KMBL owing to the opportunities available within the largely unbanked segments of the market. The deposit book of over PKR 56 billion also appreciated by 22% in comparison to 2017, and the Bank proposed a dividend of PKR 1.50 per share. In order to sustain and capitalize on growth opportunities in the market, the Bank raised its capital through successful injection of Tier II capital of PKR 1billion.

The bank continues to invest in technology up gradation to enhance its capability to offer Digital Financial services to its customers.

Founded in the year 2000, Khushhali Microfinance Bank has come a long way to fulfill its objectives of providing affordable financial services to the poor. In acknowledgement of its outstanding performance, KMBL received the “Best Microfinance Bank” award at the third Pakistan Banking Awards 2018.

Tecno’s collaboration with Yellostone

LAHORE (PR): Tecno Mobile is one of the leading mobile companies that has decided to bring about a new distributor for its products in the market being the Yellostone. This new initiative taken by the Tecno is a seamless opportunity to make its sales grow and attain a huge chunk of customer base. General Manager of Tecno Mobile, Stephen Ha, on the announcement of this collaboration, said that Tecno has always been making moves which prove to be beneficial for its customer and this collaboration also targets the ease of its clients. On the other hand, CEO of Yellostone, Farid Ullah Jan also stated that this initiative taken on the part of company is going to bring a massive change in the market place and being the partners of Tecno Mobile they are going to work hard significantly to present and float the devices of the Tecno mobile in the market.