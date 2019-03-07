Share:

MIRPUR : After remaining suspended for a week, the cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade on Muzaffarabd-Srinagar traditional route through Uri-Chakothi sector has resumed with immediate effect from Tuesday.

In total, 70 trucks 35 from each side crossed the LoC for trade activities, official sources told APP.

The cross-LoC trade has resumed after a week, the sources said, adding that it was suspended following war-like situation at the LoC.

The trade was stopped on February 25, the official sources said adding that it was resumed Tuesday with 35 trucks from this side and equal number of trucks from Indian occupied Kashmir carrying permitted essential items crossed the Control Line.