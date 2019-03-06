Share:

RAWALPINDI: The city traffic police launched a grand operation against illegal van/taxi stands located on Misrial Road in order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic in the area, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Bin Ashraf during which the wardens issued fine tickets to owners of more than 50 vehicles and rickshaws, he said.

Similarly, some 6 vehicles have been impounded in police station by the wardens over severe violations, he said. He added that the operation was carried out by a special squad constituted by the CTO. He said that all illegal commercial stands were removed from the road by the special squad under supervision of Zabi Ul Hassan, Incharge Meharabad Sector. The public and traders appreciated the efforts of the CTO and his force, he said.

The CTO, in a statement, said that it was prime responsibility of traffic police to keep the traffic moving without any hurdle on the city roads. He said that the traffic police would not allow anybody to make illegal stands on roads causing troubles for commuters and pedestrians.