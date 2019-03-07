Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar in inter-bank market on Wednesday increased by 11 paisas and closed at Rs 138.83 against Rs138.72 on Tuesday. Similarly, the price of Euro decreased by 21 paisas to Rs 156.93 from Rs 157.14, of Japanese yen increased by 01 paisas to Rs 1.23 from Rs 1.24 and of British Pound decreased by 25 paisas to Rs182.56 from Rs 182.81 on Tuesday. The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal also observed increase of 03 paisas each and traded at Rs 37.79 and Rs 37.02 respectively.