Foreign Office Spokesperson
Addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad Thursday, he said Kashmir is
He said Pakistan is willing to hold talks with India on all contentious issues including Siachen, Sir Creek
The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan acted with self-restraint and maturity while responding to Indian aggression late last month, and the country's response was acknowledged by the world community.
The captured Indian pilot was released on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan as a goodwill gesture, in order to de-escalate tensions with India.
The Foreign Office spokesperson added that friends and well-wishers of Pakistan, including the US, played a key part in defusing the crisis with India and these efforts also include back channel and private diplomacy.
Replying to a question, the Foreign Office spokesperson said dossier provided by India is being examined and an appropriate reply will be given soon. The Foreign Office spokesperson said the actions against proscribed organizations are being taken in accordance with National Action Plan. The whole process is transparent and media is being updated regularly. He told a questioner that any decision regarding Maulana Masud Azhar will be taken in broader national interest.
On another question, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir is to arrive in Pakistan today for a day-long visit, during which he will hold
He said Saudi Arabia is a brotherly country to Pakistan and both countries enjoy long-standing relations.
When asked about the Kartarpur Corridor, he said the opening of the route was an initiative of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa with the sole purpose to facilitate
Foreign Office spokesperson said the decision of not participating in the meeting of OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi was made after taking the sense of all political parties in the national assembly.
He said Pakistan, being a founding member of OIC,
On Afghanistan, he said the series of meetings held between US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban leader Mullah