Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal says durable peace in South Asia is not possible unless the core issue of Kashmir is resolved.

Addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad Thursday, he said Kashmir is unsettled issue for the last seventy years and it has to resolve according to United Nations resolutions and as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Dr Mohammad Faisal said the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir are alarming and there is an immediate need to stop these.

He said Pakistan is willing to hold talks with India on all contentious issues including Siachen, Sir Creek and terrorism.

Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan wishes for peace and wants to settle all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, as expressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He, however, made it clear that Pakistan's desire for peace should not be misconstrued as our weakness.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan acted with self-restraint and maturity while responding to Indian aggression late last month, and the country's response was acknowledged by the world community.

The captured Indian pilot was released on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan as a goodwill gesture, in order to de-escalate tensions with India.

The Foreign Office spokesperson added that friends and well-wishers of Pakistan, including the US, played a key part in defusing the crisis with India and these efforts also include back channel and private diplomacy.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Office spokesperson said dossier provided by India is being examined and an appropriate reply will be given soon. The Foreign Office spokesperson said the actions against proscribed organizations are being taken in accordance with National Action Plan. The whole process is transparent and media is being updated regularly. He told a questioner that any decision regarding Maulana Masud Azhar will be taken in broader national interest.

On another question, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir is to arrive in Pakistan today for a day-long visit, during which he will hold meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss a host of issues.

He said Saudi Arabia is a brotherly country to Pakistan and both countries enjoy long-standing relations.

When asked about the Kartarpur Corridor, he said the opening of the route was an initiative of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa with the sole purpose to facilitate Sikh community of visiting one of their holiest places. He said talks on Kartarpur will be held in Attari, India next Thursday.

Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan lodged a strong protest with India over the killing of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah in Indian jail. A case has been lodged against the jailer on behalf of Government of Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson said the decision of not participating in the meeting of OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi was made after taking the sense of all political parties in the national assembly.

He said Pakistan, being a founding member of OIC, is opposed to participation of India in this forum of Muslim countries. He said in past numerous resolutions have been passed in the OIC against India, including the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, demolition of Babri Mosque and others.