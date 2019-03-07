Share:

Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan has said that ECP is committed to supporting women's participation in elections.

Addressing a function held in connection with International Women's Day in Islamabad, he said the commission has made a special Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group to include women and marginalized groups in the elections.

The function was attended by NADRA, civil society representatives, gender experts, Academia and other concerned departments.

Other speakers on the occasion lauded the ECP's commitment and efforts to help close the electoral gender gap.