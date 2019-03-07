Share:

ISLAMABAD - General elections on 16 general seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly in the merged tribal districts are likely to be held in June this year.

While Local Government elections in the merged districts are expected to be held before the month of December.

Sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that initial process of delimitation of constituencies in the merged districts has been completed. According to sources, the election will be held for the first time on the newly-created provincial assembly seats PK-100 to PK-115 in tribal districts merged into the province in wake of 25th Constitutional amendment.

The merger of erstwhile FATA has increased the strength of total general seats in the provincial legislature from 99 to 115.

Merger of the erstwhile FATA has been done after a constitutional amendment [The Constitution (Thirty-First Amendment) Bill 2018] for the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was passed in the National Assembly on May 24 – 2018.

Later, the Upper House [Senate] approved the constitutional amendment bill with majority for the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a day after its approval from the Lower House [National Assembly].

The amendment reduces the number of seats in the National Assembly from 342 to 336. The members of the National Assembly from Fata to be elected in the 2018 election shall continue till dissolution of the Lower House.