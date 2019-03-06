Share:

KARACHI- Bio-economy and engineering experts highlighted the current status and future potentials of Bio-economy of Pakistan and discussed multiple factors for the growth and technology upgrade required for the development of Pakistan.

It was shared that the global food security index (GFSI) has created a country level food security measurement tool that addresses the issues of affordability, availability, quality and safety in 113 countries around the world.

Speaking at its symposium titled “Bio-economy and Engineering Nexus”, which was held under the auspices of Pakistan Academy of Engineering (PAE), the experts emphasized the opportunities and challenges associated with Bio-engineering and Technology.

In his welcome address, PAE President Dr Jameel Ahmad Khan emphasised that the sustainable production of food, energy, chemicals and materials is the major challenge facing modern societies and future generation. He also shared that agriculture sector is the major contributor of Bio-economy of Pakistan. It contributes 18.9 percent to its GDP and employees 42.3 percent of the labour force. PAE has come to the conclusion that it is imperative to constitute a “Bio-economy Council of Pakistan” in line with the international practice to address the theme in a holistic manner. Mr Li Huishang, on behalf of Dr Wu Kongming, Vice President Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Beijing, in his presentation delivered via Internet express his insights on the field of agriculture under the coverage of CPEC and its impact on the Bio-economy of Pakistan.

He identified various opportunities available for technology transfer and learning between the two counties.

Dr Shahid Mansoor, S.I. Director NASA Institute of Bio-Technology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) raised the importance of the need of legislation in the field of Genetic Engineering and Genome Editing. Dr Amir Mehmood of GC University Faisalabad spoke on Biomass Production & its Utilization.

Dr Shahida Wizarat, Dean CESD IOBM, Karachi, presented her views on food security and Bio-editing. This was followed by the presentation of Dr Syed Asim Rehan Kazmi Director General, PARC, SARC Karachi on challenges and developments for Pakistan related to food security. The experts also opined that in order to ensure the prosperity of our nation over a long term, it is imperative to develop sustainable strategies that enable efficient use of natural resources. Technologies are available for the assessment of sustainability of the agricultural structure, which need to be employed. Utilization of Biomass has multidimensional impacts on the economy as a whole.