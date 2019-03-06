Share:

ISLAMABAD -The district health department Islamabad Capital Territory on Wednesday sealed 4 medical stores for purchasing the drugs from unauthorised sources and registered cases against the violators.

On directives of Secretary Quality Control Board Islamabad Sardar Shabbir, Drug Inspector Maria Zafar conducted surprise visits of various medical stores and clinics operating in the areas of Sangjani and Sara-e-Kharbooza.

Raja Medicose, Bisma Pharmacy, New Hasnain Veterinary Medical Store and Hassan Medical Store in Sangjani were sealed and drugs were confiscated.

Sardar Shabbir said that these medical stores were sealed for selling drugs without qualified persons and were also involved in purchasing the drugs from unlawful sources.