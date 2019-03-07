Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has borrowed Rs2.9 trillion in just seven months to finance the soaring budget deficit of the country.

The federal government’s debt has grown by 11.8 percent or Rs2.86 trillion in first seven months (July to January) of the ongoing fiscal year. Pakistan’s overall public debt has surged to Rs27.07 trillion by the end of January 2019, according to the latest figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The incumbent PTI government is also relaying on borrowing as like previous governments. The country’s debt has gone up by over Rs2 trillion during six months tenure of the incumbent government. The debt was Rs24.732 trillion in August 2018 when the PTI took the charge of the government, which has now gone to Rs27.07 trillion. The country’s borrowing from both domestic and foreign sides has increased during first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year.

The domestic borrowing has gone to Rs17.975 trillion in January 2018 as compared to Rs16.416 trillion in June 2018, showing an increase of 9.5 percent. Similarly, the foreign debt has increased to Rs9.096 trillion in January 2018 as against Rs7.796 trillion in June 2018. The federal government’s total domestic debt increased to Rs17.54 trillion. The share of short-term public debt increased alarmingly to 58.6 percent or Rs10.543 trillion by the end of January. On the other hand, the country’s long-term debt decreased by 1% to Rs7.433 trillion. Therefore, the country’s public debt including domestic as well foreign was recorded at Rs27.070 trillion by the end of January 2019.

The country’s debt is rapidly increasing due to the government’s failure in increasing the taxes, which is resulting in increasing budget deficit. Pakistan recorded a budget deficit of one trillion rupees in just six months. The country’s expenditures stood at Rs3.36 trillion as against the revenues of Rs2.33 trillion during the first half (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal (FY2019) year. The budget deficit was recorded at Rs1.03 trillion (2.7 percent of the GDP), according to the latest data of ministry of finance. The government is struggling to restrict the budget deficit despite introducing two mini budgets in last six months. The government had upward projected the budget deficit to 6.3 percent of the GDP (Rs2.39 trillion) for the ongoing fiscal year as against the target of 5.1 percent of the GDP.

The government had already conceded serious violations of the Fiscal Responsibility & Debt Limitation Act (FDRLA) on both fiscal and external fronts. The government, in its debt and fiscal policy statements for 2018-19, said that law required ensuring that within a period of two financial years, beginning from 2016-17, the total public debt shall be reduced to 60pc of the estimated GDP. However, the “total public debt and total debt of the government as percentage of GDP stood at 72.5pc and 67pc respectively at end June 2018, thus, remained higher than the 60pc-threshold”.