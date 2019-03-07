Share:

At least 18 people have been injured, four critically, by a grenade blast at a bus station in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to the police sources, the grenade was hurled at the main bus station in Jammu city on Thursday and rolled beneath a bus, where it exploded.

The injured were taken to a hospital, including at least four who were in critical condition.

Police said they are investigating who is responsible for the blast.

The blast comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after over 40 Indian troops were killed on February 14 in Pulwama.

India blamed Pakistan for Pulwama bombing without presenting any proof. Indian allegation was strongly rejected by Pakistan.

In response, India said it carried out on February 26 air strikes on what it called a militant training camp at Balakot inside Pakistan.

The Pakistan Air Force, in retaliatory action, downed two Indian aircraft the next day, capturing Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan who was then released later as a peace gesture by Pakistan.