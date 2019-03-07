Share:

FAISALABAD - The agriculture experts have advised the growers to water their sunflower crops in-time to get healthy and bumper production.

Dr Qavi Irshad, Deputy Director Research Information Unit Agriculture Department, told APP on Tuesday that in most of the sunflower areas, the growers did not care for timely watering the sunflower crops, which affects the quality as well as quantity of the production. He advised the growers to water their sunflower crops after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 60-65 days.

The third watering should be made when the crop would produce flowers, he said and added that the growers should reduce interval between watering if the wheat temperature goes up during April. However, in case of rain, the watering interval can be increased but stagnant rainwater should be drained out after 24 hours.