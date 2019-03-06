Share:

LOS ANGELES - A ‘Hello Kitty’ movie is in the works after New Line Cinema secured the movie rights after five years.

New Line Cinema, Sanrio and FlynnPictureCo. are said to be working on an English language film about the famous cartoon character.

Sanrio founder, President and CEO Shintaro Tsuji said: ‘’I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut. Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world.’’

Whilst New Line executives Richard Brener and Carolyn Blackwood said in a joint statement: ‘’We are thrilled to partner with Sanrio and FlynnPictureCo. on developing a film based on this treasured icon.’’

Beau Flynn will produce whilst Wendy Jacobson of FlynnPictureCo. will executive produce the movie, which will feature Hello Kitty as well as her friends including Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars.

Flynn added: ‘’Hello Kitty has been one of the most beloved characters around the world for the last forty-plus years. We’re incredibly honoured that President Tsuji has entrusted us with the responsibility of bringing her story to the big screen globally for the first time ever, and it’s a dream that we get to do this with our long-term partners at New Line and Warner Bros. With the positive and family-oriented values that Hello Kitty and Sanrio embody, there has never been a better time than now to share her message with the world!’’