Chinese IT company Huawei has sued US government, claiming that the legislation, barring US government agencies from purchasing the telecoms giant's equipment, violated the US constitution, media have reported, citing the court filing.

The CNBC broadcaster reported that the lawsuit was filed on Thursday.

It reportedly challenges a provision of the National Defense Authorization Act, which bars Huawei and another Chinese IT company, ZTE, from participating in US government procurement.

The US authorities have been citing security threats, suggesting that Huawei might gather intelligence and pass it to the Chinese government, something denied by the company.