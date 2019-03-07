Share:

ISLAMABAD - The imports of agriculture machinery into the country during first seven months of current financial year increased by 6.72 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-January, 2018-19, agriculture machinery worth $78.510 million was imported as compared to imports of $73.850 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, imports of other machinery relating to agriculture witnessed about 7.74 percent reduction during the period under review as it came down from $2.022 billion of first seven months of last fiscal year to $1.865 billion of same period of current financial year.

Meanwhile, imports of agriculture chemicals grew by 5.14 percent, fertilizers 18.61 percent, insecticides 4.86 percent and medical products by 9.74 percent, it added.