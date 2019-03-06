Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police have failed to make public service vehicles complete designated routes, thus causing nuisance for the commuters, The Nation observed.

Non-completion of the routes not only creates trouble for the commuters, especially women, but they have to pay double fares to reach their destinations. The vehicles plying between the twin cities hardly complete respective routes without a break so as to collect more and more fares from the passengers.

There are so many PSV routes in the city. According to a survey, the vehicles plying on Route-124 (Ari Sayedan to Faisal Mosque) would usually not move beyond F-8 Markaz as fare for the Markaz, Ayub Market, Zafar Chowk, Faisal Chowk and Faisal Masjid is the same, i.e. Rs15. According to the commuters, why should they move beyond F-8 Markaz towards Faisal Masjid for the same fare they have already collected for up to the Markaz. They will take a break at the F-8 Markaz or take a U-turn leaving the passengers wanted to go towards Faisal Masjid in despair.

Similarly, the vehicles plying on Route-122/A (Pak Secretariat to Khanna Pul) will take a break at Aabpara for new passengers and subsequently new fare. Vehicles on Route-120 (Haj Complex to Bari Imam while heading towards Haj Complex) would stop at Karachi Company for new passengers.

Vehicles plying on Route-111 (Rawat to Ayub Market while heading towards F-8 Markaz) would stop at Shifa Hospital as the fare from Khanna Pul to Shifa Hospital, AIOU, Zero Point and Kiran Hospital is the same, i.e. Rs20. Why the transporters should move beyond Shifa Hospital towards Ayub Market in F-8 Markaz for no fare, they argue. The vehicles plying on Route-105 (G-5 to G-15) while going from Sector G-5 to Sector G-15 would stop at Karachi Company for new passengers, according to the survey. It further revealed that the PSVs plying on Route-121 (Haj Complex to Faisal Mosque) would take a break at Karachi Company for new passengers. Vehicles plying on Route-21 (from Rawalpindi’s old Airport to Secretariat) would not move beyond Aabpara until taking a break. The driver would park the vehicle at Aabpara and ask the passengers to take the earlier one to reach destination. Why would they complete the route in one sprint as the fare from Zia Masjid on the Expressway to Aabpara and then Secretariat is the same, i.e. Rs20.

The transporters would stuff new passengers at Aabpara for Secretariat and the passengers will have to pay the fare again. Passengers travelling on route-105 (Bari Imam to Chungi 26) would be asked to leave the vehicle at Karachi Company and the driver would stuff new passengers for the fare again. Similarly, vehicles plying on Route-1 (Sadar to Secretariat) will ask the passengers to leave the vehicle at Faizabad.

Haseeb Abbas, who sued to travel on Route 120 told this scribe that they have to face a lot of trouble when the vehicles take break and stop the half way. He said that the ITP was approached many times but there was not betterment in the situation. Another commuter Fawad Khan told this scribe that one day he had lodged a complaint against two vehicles; LES-4816, LED-5557 for not completing the routes but found no improvement in the situation.

He was of the view that the complaints to the ITP did not work and the transporters continue to violate the routes. He called upon the authorities to come up with cancelling permits of Public Service Vehicles not completing their designated routes. Over-charging, over-loading, making students travel on roofs and misbehaving with the passengers are the other frequent violations observed in the public transport. The transporters would not keep fare list with them. According to the officials at the ITP, special teams have been constituted to check the fare list and take strict action against those plying their vehicles in violation of the rules. They said the purpose of the steps is to provide better facilities to general public.

Secretary Islamabad Transport Authority, Dr. Waqar Ahmed Khan when contacted told this scribe that the ITP is responsible for ensuring that the PSVs complete their designated routes.

He was of the view that the ITA has a very limited staff to monitor that vehicles complete routes and don’t take a midway break. He said that the ITP has been informed about the irregularities on part of transporters repeatedly and hoped that they will take action to curb the illegal practices.