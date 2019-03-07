Share:

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday recovered fifty bags of China salt from a van at GT Road in Peshawar.

Director Operations Khalid Khattak providing details told that his team received a complaint that fifty bags of China salt apparently packed in flour and rice bags are being supplied from Peple Mandi through GT Road.

He added that a team led by Assistant Director Asad Ali was deployed to curb this supply.

Assistant Director Asad Ali told that his team searched a van carrying flour and rice sacs, where they found China salt inside these sacs.

He said the driver and his helper upon investigation revealed the suppliers and customers addresses and the team rushed to their venues to get them arrested.

“The owner of the salt was arrested and is under investigation to get further details. We are about to identify this chain of suppliers and then will intercept the supply chain,” the official claimed