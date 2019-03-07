Share:

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to de-escalate tensions with neighbouring India, and offered that his country was ready to play a role as mediator for peace between the two nuclear rivals.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg Asselborn, who is in Pakistan to promote bilateral trade between the two countries, addressed a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Expressing concern over the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama attack, Asselborn said Luxembourg is desirous of peace and stability in the region and offered that his country was ready to mediate between the two countries.

"The European Union is playing its role in [de-escalating tensions] between Pakistan and India. Luxembourg is ready to mediate between [Pakistan and India]," the minister said.

"But our mediation potential is not strong enough to resolve the Kashmir issue," he added.

Asselborn lauded PM Imran's efforts for de-escalation in tensions with India, and thanked the premier for releasing captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture.

The minister also praised Pakistan's role in the ongoing Afghan peace talks.

Foreign Minister Asselborn called on his counterpart Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad earlier today, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.